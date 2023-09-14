Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have each found success as starting NFL quarterbacks since their time at the University of Alabama.

Both passers made huge plays in national championship games and now prepare for their fourth career NFL showdown against each other when the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots take the field at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.

The Miami signal-caller has gotten the best of the New England counterpart in the NFL ,but continuously sees the competitive drive of his college teammate.

“I know that Mac is a competitor,” Tagovailoa told reporters in Miami on Wednesday, per team-provided video. “He’s going to want to make things right. It’s a no-brainer for me that, regardless of the outside talk, he’s going to be himself. He’s going to go out there and do all he can to help his team.”

Especially within the division, Tagovailoa is excited for another battle between former Crimson Tide stars.

“Bama on Bama,” Tagovailoa exclaimed. “That’s what happened last week with Jalen (Hurts) and Mac. Mac’s gotta go again in Bama on Bama. We’ll see. It will be fun.”