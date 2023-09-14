Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins are feeling themselves after an explosive Week 1, and they want that same energy heading into Week 2 at Gillette Stadium.

The star wide receiver caught 11 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles famously is known for not having strong support from its home fans, which sometimes makes matchups feel like a road game for the Chargers. Dolphins fans made their voices heard in Week 1, and Hill wants the same in Week 2 — with an extra shot at New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

“I noticed that: There were a lot of ‘Fin fans on our side of the stadium. ‘Fin fans we need that — I’m looking at every camera,” Hill told reporters, per video from the Sun Sentinel’s Chris Perkins. “We need that each and every week, every home game. I’m telling you, that juice each and every play. If you guys come out, be loud and just boo the other team. Call Mac Jones sorry, please. That would be great.”

It appeared Hill stopped himself from saying Jones “sucked” before he switched to calling the Patriots signal-caller “sorry.” But the All-Pro receiver made his voice heard Thursday as opposed to his quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who had a simple response to his 466-yard passing game.

The focus for New England’s defense will be to stop Hill, which might be tough if Jonathan Jones isn’t able to suit up for “Sunday Night Football.” But it appears Patriots fans might be competing with Dolphins fans at Gillette Stadium if Hill gets his wish.