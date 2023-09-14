A pair of 2022 NFC playoff teams will kick off the NFL’s Week 2 slate Thursday night.

The Eagles and the Vikings are set to meet for a primetime tilt at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia is coming off a narrow road win over the New England Patriots, while Minnesota was upset on its own turf by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend.

The reigning NFC champions are a 6-point favorite, per consensus data from NESNBets. The point total is set at 48.5.

Here’s how to watch the Vikings-Eagles matchup:

When: Thursday, Sept. 14 at 8:15 p.m. ET
Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video — free trial

