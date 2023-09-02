What Brad Keselowski Thought Of Chris Buescher Before Racing With Him

Chris Buescher has had an exceptional season in the NASCAR Cup Series, winning three of his last five races, capped off by the 1-2 finish with Brad Keselowski for Rousch Fenway Racing at Daytona on Aug. 26.

NASCAR’s Alex Weaver sat down with Buescher and Keselowski to talk about the resurgence of RFK Racing at their headquarters in Concord, North Carolina.

While the racing world may be shocked by the dominance Buescher has displayed this season, Keselowski knew from racing against the Texas native that he was the real deal.

“I knew coming into RFK that Chris was kind of a hidden gem,” Keselowski told Weaver. “I feel like he just needs to be surrounded by the right people, in the right equipment. We’ve done that for him and he’s blossomed into the person I thought he always could be.”

When asked what the secret to Buescher’s success and joking it must be in the water, the 2015 Xfinity Series Champion had the perfect answer.

“Drink more of it,” Buescher laughed. “I know it’s take a lot of work from tons of different people here.”

Even with the recent success of the No. 17 car, Buescher is focused on the ultimate goal.

“The goal is to win a championship, it always is,” Buescher said. “The goal is to win races and take some chances and as long as we go do that, I’ll be satisfied whether it works or it doesn’t.”

Buescher and Keselowski both qualified for the 10-race playoffs beginning at Darlington Raceway on Sunday. Buescher will start in the eighth pole position and has had three top 10 finished in 12 career races.

Keselowski, who has double-digit top-10 finishes at Darlington, will start in fifth position, clinching victory once in 2018. He finished fourth in the May 14 race this year. Keselowski won the 2012 Cup Series Championship.