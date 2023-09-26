What Has Stood Out To Jim Montgomery Since Milan Lucic Return

BOSTON — Milan Lucic’s first stint with the Boston Bruins was headlined by his physical style of play and willingness to drop the gloves to defend himself and his teammates. While that likely will continue during his second act with the Black and Gold, the 16-year veteran also is expected to add a new role.

With the retirement of both Patrice Bergeron and David Krecji, Lucic is expected complement Boston’s leadership group. He will do so along with captain Brad Marchand as well as alternate captains Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak.

Bruins second-year coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Lucic’s willingness to focus on that responsibility has stood out in the early going.

“The things that have stood out is he’s really relishing the leadership role and mentorship role, which has been great. His attitude has been fantastic,” Montgomery told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena on Tuesday, before the Bruins traveled to face the Buffalo Sabres in their second preseason game.

“And then on the ice, he’s making plays,” Montgomery said. “His ability to make plays in small areas has been very noticeable to me. And I think that he’s going to have success with the way we want to play.”

Lucic on Tuesday reflected on his preseason debut with the Bruins and recalled being on the same line as Shawn Thornton. Lucic credited Thornton for playing a such a guiding role during his first year and said he’s looking forward to doing the same for other younger players, especially after gaining leadership experience with Team Canada at the World Championships this spring.

“I had a really good experience at the World Championships, kind of being the older guy and having to take on the leadership role. So I guess I got a lot of good prep there and obviously ended up being a real great experience and a great tournament because we won the gold and all that type of stuff,” Lucic said.

“It was a really good learning (experience) for myself and try to apply what I learned and gained from that experience into this season.”

Lucic will wear a Black and Gold sweater again Tuesday night as he’s among the players who will take the ice in Buffalo. You can check out Boston’s roster for the Bruins-Sabres game here. NESN+ will air the matchup at 7 p.m. ET with “Bruins Overtime LIVE” set to air after the contest.