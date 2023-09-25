If Matthew Judon has anything to say about it, the Patriots won’t veer into complacency after their first victory of the season.

It took New England three weeks into the campaign to crack the win column. After a pair of home losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Miami Dolphins, the Patriots finally broke through Sunday with a 15-10 triumph over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

For New England, it was a hard-fought win in a hostile environment where the weather was far from optimal. But considering the work the Patriots still have to do, Judon and company won’t be rejoicing too much, if at all, heading into Week 4.

“I don’t think it really does nothing for the locker room,” Judon told reporters, per a team-provided video. “I think we’ve just got to keep going and keep building and keep grinding. We can’t be like, ‘We made it.’ It’s only one win. So, we really haven’t done nothing yet. We’ve got to come back, continue to prepare and work hard like we still ain’t got no wins.”

The Patriots would be wise to heed Judon’s advice, as the team will be hard-pressed to notch a second straight win Sunday. New England will spend the weekend in Dallas, where a talented Cowboys team will be itching to avenge its ugly Week 3 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.