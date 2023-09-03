What Patriots’ Rhamondre Stevenson Has Learned About Ezekiel Elliott

Rhamondre Stevenson was familiar with Ezekiel Elliott before the New England Patriots signed the veteran midway through the preseason.

But ever since Elliott’s arrival to New England in the middle of August, Stevenson has learned the ins and outs and factors that have led to Elliott’s successful career.

“He’s very hard-working,” Stevenson told ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss. “I kind of knew that before, but just the way he approaches the game and how he’s a student of the game, he knows a lot about football as a whole.

“He’s been in all of our ears, being a helping hand. He’s a veteran, so hearing what he has to say about certain plays, certain schemes, certain runs, it’s great to have him in there.”

Stevenson and Elliott knew each other after working with the same Dallas-based athletic trainer. Stevenson was one of the first to react to Elliott’s arrival and clearly is excited about now having the chance to play alongside the former All-Pro.

“I think the changeup of me and him just going in the game — even if it’s drive by drive or (snap by snap), however it goes — is going to be difficult for the defense,” Stevenson told Reiss.

Elliott believes the two are going to be a great complement, as well.

Patriots fans will get their first look at the duo when New England hosts the Philadelphia Eagles in their season opener Sunday.