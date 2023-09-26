If you’re having trouble keeping track of which quarterbacks are employed by the Patriots, we can’t blame you.

Dating back to roster cutdown day in late August, New England’s signal-caller depth seemingly has taken a new shape every week. From waiving Bailey Zappe to the mysterious situation involving Matt Corral, Patriots quarterback moves came in abundance across the first few weeks of the regular season.

While so many QB transactions packed into a short amount of time isn’t exactly common NFL practice, leaving no stone unturned is the standard method of operation in Foxboro, Mass.

“New England employed seven quarterbacks, total, in 25 days,” NBC Sports’ Peter King wrote in his latest Football Morning in America column. “The Patriots have four under contract now — well, check today’s (Monday) transactions before you take that to the bank — with (Mac) Jones, Zappe and (Will) Grier active, and (Malik) Cunningham on the practice squad.

“You know what sticks out to me? Churning the bottom of the roster. Bill Belichick’s always done it. He knows a couple of the least-noted roster decisions every year have a good chance of coming back to win or lose a game (or games) for your team.”

King’s note is particularly fitting as the Patriots prepare for their Week 4 matchup in Dallas. The recently added Grier has a strong grasp of the Cowboys offense, so much so that America’s Team is changing signals and calls before Sunday’s game at AT&T Stadium.

NFL contests largely are decided by the gameday regulars, but as King touches on, Belichick will look far and wide for even the slightest advantage.

Featured image via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images