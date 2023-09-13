Aaron Rodgers, like every other member of the New York Jets and their fans, feels disappointed.

Rodgers had his 2023 campaign come to a halt just four plays into his tenure with the Jets after he suffered a torn Achilles on Monday at MetLife Stadium. A season that had so much promise has taken a massive hit. FanDuel Sportsbook on Wednesday listed the Jets 65-1 to win the Super Bowl after Rodgers and company entered Week 1 in the neighborhood of 18-1.

“As you guys can imagine, he’s down,” Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Tuesday, per the team. “I’ll let him answer those questions (on his feelings).

“I did not get into the future of what he’s expecting, or what he’s thinking. I think that’s a conversation left for another day. But, as you can imagine, with everything that he’s invested and it lasting four plays, he’s a little disappointed.”

Story continues below advertisement

Rodgers had more of a heartbreaking reaction to Jets wideout Garrett Wilson.

Saleh reiterated Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the Jets going forward, though it’s expected New York will add a backup for Wilson in the near future.

While Saleh and the Jets want to give Rodgers some time to decompress, they hope the four-time MVP will remain with the team this season.

“I think I speak for everyone in the organization, we all want him here. We want him to be connected. And I think he wants to be here,” Saleh told reporters. “But, again, that’s something we’ll continue to talk about, just trying to let him breathe and give him some time to digest everything.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Jets will travel to Dallas for a Week 2 contest against the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys are 9.5-point home favorites, according to consensus data on NESNBets.com.