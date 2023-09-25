The Miami Dolphins joined the NFL history books with a 70-20 victory over the Denver Broncos.

The Dolphins became just the second team to ever score 70-plus points in a regular season game, joining a 72-point performance from the Washington Commanders franchise in a win over the New York Giants on Nov. 27, 1966.

Miami racked up over 700 total yards while scoring 10 touchdowns in the performance. In the fourth quarter after getting to 70 points, the Dolphins were in a position to kick a field goal that would have set the single-game scoring record.

Instead, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel took the classy road, having the offense kneel down the clock instead of padding a 50-point lead against the Broncos.

“I try to think through all of my decisions and the importance they do have,” McDaniel told reporters in Miami, per a team-provided video. “It felt like chasing points or chasing a record. That’s not what we came into the game to do. That doesn’t have a bearing on the overall season outcome. 10 times out of 10, you see a kneel down in those situations because there was an attainable record. That was cool. The message that I thought it would send really wasn’t in line with how I view things. It’s awesome and I think it’s the most points since ’66.”

The Dolphins head coach added that ultimately a trip to the postseason and building on last year is far more important than a regular season record.

“For a regular season record, you can do that and suffer the same fate we had last year,” McDaniel explained. “I don’t care about that regular season record. It would’ve been cool. With what we’re trying to do, I’d be talking out of both sides of my mouth if we tried to send the field goal team on and squeeze in an extra three. It’s not really what I’m about.”

The Dolphins advanced to 3-0 with an offense that has been borderline unstoppable to start the season. In an AFC with plenty of talent, the Dolphins stand out so far.