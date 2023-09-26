Mac Jones didn’t do himself any favors against the “dirty player” allegations this past Sunday in the Meadowlands.

Following the Patriots’ road win over the Jets, Sauce Gardner claimed he received a low blow from Jones in the fourth quarter. New England’s quarterback refuted the New York cornerback’s accusation, but given Jones’ track record, it isn’t easy to take him at his word.

That history of toeing — and perhaps crossing — the line was top of mind for Jermaine Wiggins on Tuesday when “The Greg Hill Show” panel spoke about the Jones-Gardner incident. The former Patriots tight end was asked point-blank if he believes the third-year signal-caller is a dirty player.

“Yes,” Wiggins said. “Yeah, I think for some of the stuff that he’s done.”

Wiggins went on to explain the difference between Jones’ actions and those of someone like Rodney Harrison, who was viewed by many as a dirty player during his career.

“When you’re just playing 100 mph, 110 mph and you’re hitting guys, there’s a difference between playing to the echo of the whistle and then being a guy who’s a cheap-shot artist who’s dirty,” Wiggins said. “When Mac’s chasing or behind a play and a guy’s running behind him and he’s nowhere in the play and then he drops down and cuts the guy, that’s a dirty play.”

Wiggins isn’t the only former Patriot who believes Jones is a dirty player. So does retired defensive lineman Chris Long, who took it a step further by claiming the 2021 first-rounder is one of the five dirtiest quarterbacks of all time.

Jones reportedly won’t be suspended for the incident with Gardner, but the Alabama product might be hit with a fine from the NFL.