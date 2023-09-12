BOSTON — Jay Pandolfo advanced to the Frozen Four in each of his four seasons while playing for Boston University. Now, the second-year head coach has been tasked to help the Terriers men’s hockey team return to college hockey’s Final Four for a second consecutive campaign.

He is hopeful the experience from 2022-23 will help his group get there.

“I think it’s very beneficial,” Pandolfo said during Hockey East media day at TD Garden on Tuesday. “I think a lot of times, even as a player in college hockey I was fortunate to go to the Frozen Four four times, and you realized how hard it is to win. You almost have to get there and fail to learn how to win.

“So I think it’s beneficial for our group that half of our team has been there and they have a better understanding of what it takes.”

Story continues below advertisement

During the 2022-23 campaign, the Terriers went 29-11 and finished first in the Hockey East after an 18-6 regular-season record in the conference. BU also won the Hockey East Tournament and advanced to the Frozen Four after wins against Western Michigan and Cornell.

The Terriers suffered a season-ending loss to Minnesota in the national semifinals before the Gophers ultimately lost to the Quinnipiac Bobcats in the national championship.

“The biggest thing for us last year, being a first-time coach, was just getting the group to buy in and play a team game,” Pandolfo said of the Terries, who outscored opponents, 156-106, last season. “I think that’s going to be a big part of our team this year, as well. We got a lot of returners, but we also have 13 new players. So there’s some work to be done to get the group playing together right away.”

At the time of his hiring in May 2022, Pandolfo became the first Division I men’s hockey coach to win an NCAA championship and two Stanley Cups. He previously served on the Boston Bruins coaching staff and played one of his 15 NHL seasons in Boston.

Story continues below advertisement

Aspirations remain high for the Terriers entering the 2023-24 campaign, which marks the 40th anniversary of the Hockey East men’s league. The Terriers have been picked to finish first in the Hockey East preseason coaches’ poll.