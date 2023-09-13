Why Kenley Jansen Made Early Exit Amid Red Sox-Yankees Clash

Red Sox All-Star closer Kenley Jansen made an abrupt premature exit while making a bullpen appearance during Boston’s second in a day-night doubleheader with the Yankees on Tuesday night.

Jansen entered in the ninth inning and after just 13 pitches thrown and no outs recorded, the right-hander was met for a mound visit by Red Sox pitching coach Dave Bush. That meeting ended with Jansen being escorted by a team trainer back to Boston’s dugout and into the team clubhouse while the Red Sox endured a doubleheader New York sweep at Fenway Park.

It was soon after revealed that Jansen’s early departure was a result of fatigue and illness symptoms.

“He was a little bit dizzy. They’re checking on him so we’ll see where we’re at with him,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters after Boston’s 4-1 loss, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

There’s no word yet on whether or not Jansen’s exit will snowball into a trip to the injured list or not. If so, that would add an even more daunting factor to an already dicey situation that the Red Sox find themselves in.

With just 17 games left until the conclusion of the regular season, Boston sits seven games back (tied with the Yankees) for the final playoff spot in the American League Wild Card race. The Red Sox are also on the verge of falling to last place, which keeps a third last-place finish in the last four seasons, a daunting possibility.

Meanwhile, if the Red Sox elect to sideline Jansen, it could put an end to an overall solid first year with the organization. The 35-year-old recorded 28 saves along with a 3.63 ERA, rising to seventh in the all-time saves leaders list with 420 and counting.

Worst-case scenario, Jansen will still return next season having signed a two-year deal with the Red Sox in free agency last offseason.