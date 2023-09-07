Nick Pivetta has answered a crucial call for the Boston Red Sox all season long, and that hasn’t changed.

That came into play again during Wednesday night’s series finale loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, in which Pivetta made the start. He substituted from the bullpen into a starter’s role, giving Boston 4 2/3 innings on the mound. And that very ability to be prepared, especially at this point in the season, warranted a tip of the cap from Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

“Like I told him on the mound, ‘Thank you, bro.’ What he did today, that was good to see,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “… Every time he takes the baseball, it’s been outstanding. He prepares, he wants to compete and he’s been great. I know in the beginning it was tough for him going to the bullpen but, talking to some veterans back there — like I said, Chris (Sale) and some of the guys — he turned the page right away and wanted to compete and he’s been amazing for us.”

Circumstances that have hampered Boston’s pitching all season long have also allowed Pivetta to embrace what’s become a hybrid-like role.

Depending on the situation, the right-hander has proven to be versatile. Pivetta can fill in as an opener, perform a set-up role in the late innings or even close if necessary. That’s given the Red Sox both value and flexibility that wouldn’t exist had Pivetta been left in the rotation where he was at the start of the year.

Pivetta has thrown 117 total innings, which is just second to starter Brayan Bello (134) for Boston’s team lead.

“I felt really good,” Pivetta told reporters, per NESN. “I felt like I’ve been able to prepare my body really well and adjust this very well. I’m excited to pitch always, excited to take the ball. So any situation that I’m in, I’m gonna give it my all and do the best I can. Things didn’t go my way but just move on to the next one.”