The Yankees kicked off their three-game series with the Pirates in winning fashion, but not without one dark turn in the sixth inning on Friday night.

New York relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz, who recorded two outs in Pittsburgh, had to be carted off the field after getting drilled with a 100 mph line drive to the head off the bat of Pirates infielder Ji-hwan Bae. Misiewicz was struck hard as the ball ricocheted, taking a high hop into right field while the left-hander quickly went down to the ground.

Yankees trainers quickly rushed to the mound while teammates surrounded Misiewicz before he got back up on his feet and was assisted off the field to be further evaluated. The 28-year-old was in the process of making his third appearance since being promoted from Triple-A.

An in-game update from the Yankees revealed that Misiewicz was “alert and oriented,” while assessed by doctors in Pittsburgh, but will still undergo further testing.

“I know he just got through some scans but we don’t have any results from that,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed postgame, per YES Network video. “All I know is he left here in good spirits and they felt like in a pretty good spot. Just hoping and praying for the best as far as results and obviously the hours after. … He knew exactly where he was and all that was going on.”

Before getting called back up in September, Misiewicz hadn’t made a big league appearance since June, racking up back-to-back scoreless appearances before taking the mound in Pittsburgh.

The Yankees, who have won five of their last six games, will now patiently await the latest while continuing their series with the Pirates.