Yankees Top Prospect Launches Homer In First Career MLB At-Bat

The Yankees have fully committed to the youth movement with New York completely out of the playoff race and in last place in the American League East.

And it paid immediate dividends Friday night with star-studded prospect Jasson Domínguez having a very memorable experience in his first career at-bat in the big leagues.

The 20-year-old switch hitter belted a two-run home run into the Crawford Boxes at Minute Maid Park and Domínguez can put an even larger feather in his cap with the round-tripper coming off Houston Astros starting pitcher and three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander.

You can watch Domínguez go to the opposite field to create quite a moment for the youngster here:

Story continues below advertisement

Welcome to the Space Jam 🛸👽



Congratulations on your 1st big-league home run, @gonjass7! pic.twitter.com/oVTziNbSlP — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 2, 2023

Domínguez became the youngest Yankees player to homer in his first Major League Baseball game, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Domínguez, who got the start in center field and batted fifth for the Yankees, is the No. 2 prospect in New York’s farm system by MLB Pipeline only behind 2022 first-round pick Spencer Jones, who currently is in Double-A.

There’s plenty of hype surrounding Domínguez, and it seems warranted so far given how his first at-bat played out.