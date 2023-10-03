Aaron Rodgers certainly is no stranger to controversy, and he invited it again on the “The Pat McAfee Show.”

It was “Aaron Rodgers Tuesday” on “The Pat McAfee Show,” and the 39-year-old reflected on the New York Jets’ narrow loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday. Taylor Swift and Patrick Mahomes’ slide stole the show on “Sunday Night Football,” but Rodgers noted the impressive performance from the Jets defense. While doing so, it seemed like he wanted to start a new nickname for Travis Kelce.

“I think there’s some sentiment that there’s some moral victory out there that we hung out there with the champs and our defense played well,” Rodgers said. “Pat didn’t have a crazy game. And Mr. Pfizer kind of shut him down. He didn’t have a crazy impact game. He had some yards and stuff.

“I felt like for the most part we played really tough in the last three quarters. That was important for us. Offensively, we got some ways to go. But I feel like we showed a lot of improvement. We got to keep sticking together. I felt like guys after the game did a good job of taking accountability, especially Zach (Wilson), and that’s the kind of stuff we need to see moving forward.”

Story continues below advertisement

After Rodgers casually dropped the “Mr. Pfizer” nickname, McAfee and AJ Hawk tried to contain their laughter as Rodgers continued his assessment of last Sunday’s game.

Kelce started to appear in more commercials at the start of the 2023 NFL season, and he was in a Pfizer ad encouraging people to get their COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

Rodgers’ views about the COVID-19 vaccine and his vaccination status were controversial, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelce and Rodgers chatted before Sunday’s game, but the Jets quarterback told McAfee their conversation was “better left to the imagination.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Chiefs tight end had six receptions for 60 yards off nine targets against the Jets.

It’s anyone’s guess as to whether or not Rodgers was taking a jab at those who are vaccinated — Jets owner Woody Johnson is among the heirs to the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical company, which developed a vaccine along with Pfizer.

Rodgers probably thought he was making an innocent joke, and it’s probably best not to waste too much time wondering how long he came up with the nickname or his intent behind it.