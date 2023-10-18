There was one reason left to look forward to the Week 10 Patriots-Colts Germany game: watching Anthony Richardson.

Now, the across-the-pond matchup won’t even have that.

Colts owner Jim Irsay announced Wednesday that Richardson soon will undergo surgery to repair a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 5. The injury, which is to the rookie quarterback’s throwing shoulder, will sideline him for the rest of the season.

With Richardson out, Indianapolis likely will continue playing veteran backup Gardner Minshew. And with New England potentially on the precipice of benching Mac Jones for good, we could be headed for an international game devoid of any intrigue.

Aufregende Zeiten!

The Patriots, who are 1-5 through six weeks, could look quite different by the time they play in Frankfurt, Germany, on Nov. 12. Bill Belichick’s team is looking more and more like a potential seller as the NFL’s Oct. 31 trade deadline approaches.

Featured image via Bob Scheer/USA TODAY Sports Images