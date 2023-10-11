Are Braves Creating Bulletin Board Material With Red Carpet Exit?

For the second straight season in the National League Division Series, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves are headed to Citizens Bank Park with a win apiece in the best-of-five series.

The Phillies earned a shutout win in Game 1 while the Braves responded from a 4-0 deficit to take a dramatic 5-4 victory in Game 2.

With Tuesday as the travel, the Braves got set to leave Atlanta to head north and did so with some major fanfare.

Players walked a red carpet near Truist Park as part of their travel departure.

Getting the road trip started on the red carpet 🤩#AsOneATL pic.twitter.com/M3pDjb1M4E — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 10, 2023

While the festivities created a chance for fans to send the team off in hopes of a series win, the big event seems like an image that could come back to haunt the team if they are unable to defeat the Phillies and advance to the NLCS.

Game 3 between the last two National League champions is set for Tuesday from Philadelphia with first pitch at 5:07 p.m. ET.