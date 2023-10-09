Bailey Zappe Comments On Patriots Role Amid Quarterback Concerns

For the second straight week, Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones in the midst of a blowout loss for the New England Patriots.

The second-year passer entered in the second half of a 34-0 defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Saints.

Over the last two games, Zappe went 7-for-18 through the air with 79 passing yards to run out the clock of the pair of ugly losses.

Moving forward, Zappe knows that he must be readily available in any role that comes his way to help the offense.

Story continues below advertisement

“You have to stay ready,” Zappe told reporters, per NESN’s Dakota Randall. “Gotta be able to go out there and execute. That’s the biggest thing.”

Regardless of gameday depth chart or the number of practice reps during the week, Zappe may just have an elevated responsibility in the coming weeks as the Patriots dig a deeper hole in the 2023 season.

“I’m always ready,” Zappe added. “I’m worried about my job and that’s to make throws.”

Zappe and the Patriots looks to respond in Week 6 on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders.