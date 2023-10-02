The Boston Bruins are looking to respond from Friday’s 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers with a preseason rematch in Philadelphia on Monday night.

Boston gets a veteran boost with Charlie Coyle set to make his preseason debut. The Weymouth, Mass. native will center the top line with Jake DeBrusk and Fabian Lysell.

Hampus Lindholm will line up with Ian Mitchell as the top defensive pairing.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery also will return behind the bench after stepping away on a leave of absence over the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

Puck drop from Wells Fargo Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and you can watch the game on NESN and NESN 360.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairs for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS

Jake DeBrusk – Charlie Coyle – Fabian Lysell

Jesper Boqvist – Matt Poitras – Marc McLaughlin

A.J. Greer – Morgan Geekie – Oskar Steen

Anthony Richard – Patrick Brown – Justin Brazeau

Hampus Lindholm – Ian Mitchell

Michael Callahan – Brandon Carlo

Dan Renouf – Reilly Walsh

Story continues below advertisement

Jeremy Swayman

Brandon Bussi

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Lines and pairings TBD.