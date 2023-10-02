The Boston Bruins are looking to respond from Friday’s 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers with a preseason rematch in Philadelphia on Monday night.

Boston gets a veteran boost with Charlie Coyle set to make his preseason debut. The Weymouth, Mass. native will center the top line with Jake DeBrusk and Fabian Lysell.

Hampus Lindholm will line up with Ian Mitchell as the top defensive pairing.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery also will return behind the bench after stepping away on a leave of absence over the weekend.

Puck drop from Wells Fargo Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and you can watch the game on NESN and NESN 360.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairs for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS
Jake DeBrusk – Charlie Coyle – Fabian Lysell
Jesper Boqvist – Matt Poitras – Marc McLaughlin
A.J. Greer – Morgan Geekie – Oskar Steen
Anthony Richard – Patrick Brown – Justin Brazeau

Hampus Lindholm – Ian Mitchell
Michael Callahan – Brandon Carlo
Dan Renouf – Reilly Walsh

Jeremy Swayman

Brandon Bussi

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Lines and pairings TBD.

