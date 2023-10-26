The Bruins return to TD Garden on Thursday after a successful road trip and will face a familiar opponent.
Boston beat the Ducks last Sunday and gets a chance to pick up another win over Anaheim and extend its win streak to seven games.
The B’s will do so without Milan Lucic and Jakub Lauko, who will miss multiple games due to injuries. Boston did not announce a corresponding transaction to fill up the fourth line, but Danton Heinen and Jesper Boqvist were seen skating at Warrior Ice Arena. Patrick Brown is expected to pair with Johnny Beecher on the fourth line.
Head coach Jim Montgomery will keep his top three lines and defensive pairings the same. Montgomery also confirmed Linus Ullmark will start between the pipes.
Puck drop for the Bruins-Ducks matchup is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 6 p.m.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (6-0-0)
Brad Marchand — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
Jake DeBrusk — Matt Poitras — Morgan Geekie
TBD — Johnny Beecher — Patrick Brown
Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk
Linus Ullmark
ANAHEIM DUCKS (2-4-0)
Max Jones — Trevor Zegras — Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano — Mason McTavish — Ryan Strome
Adam Henrique — Bo Groulx — Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston — Sam Carrick — Brett Leason
Cam Fowler — Jackson LaCombe
Urho Vaakanainen — Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov — Ilya Lyubushkin
John Gibson
Featured image via David Banks/USA TODAY Sports Images