The Bruins return to TD Garden on Thursday after a successful road trip and will face a familiar opponent.

Boston beat the Ducks last Sunday and gets a chance to pick up another win over Anaheim and extend its win streak to seven games.

The B’s will do so without Milan Lucic and Jakub Lauko, who will miss multiple games due to injuries. Boston did not announce a corresponding transaction to fill up the fourth line, but Danton Heinen and Jesper Boqvist were seen skating at Warrior Ice Arena. Patrick Brown is expected to pair with Johnny Beecher on the fourth line.

Head coach Jim Montgomery will keep his top three lines and defensive pairings the same. Montgomery also confirmed Linus Ullmark will start between the pipes.

Story continues below advertisement

Puck drop for the Bruins-Ducks matchup is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 6 p.m.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (6-0-0)

Brad Marchand — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic

Jake DeBrusk — Matt Poitras — Morgan Geekie

TBD — Johnny Beecher — Patrick Brown

Matt Grzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk

Story continues below advertisement

Linus Ullmark

ANAHEIM DUCKS (2-4-0)

Max Jones — Trevor Zegras — Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano — Mason McTavish — Ryan Strome

Adam Henrique — Bo Groulx — Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston — Sam Carrick — Brett Leason

Cam Fowler — Jackson LaCombe

Urho Vaakanainen — Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov — Ilya Lyubushkin

John Gibson