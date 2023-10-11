The National League Division Series between the Phillies and the Braves shifts to Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia and Atlanta enter Game 3 of their best-of-five series deadlocked at one game apiece. The reigning NL champions blanked their division rival in the opener, but the Braves responded with a dramatic comeback win Monday night.

The visitors will give the ball to right-hander Bryce Elder on Wednesday, while the Phillies will counter with Aaron Nola, who threw seven scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins in the wild-card round.

Here’s how to watch Braves-Phillies Game 3:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 5:07 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: Watch TBS