The National League Division Series between the Phillies and the Braves shifts to Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia and Atlanta enter Game 3 of their best-of-five series deadlocked at one game apiece. The reigning NL champions blanked their division rival in the opener, but the Braves responded with a dramatic comeback win Monday night.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Wed 10/11, 4:16pm
Atlanta Braves
ATL
+105
104-58
Wed 10/11, 5:07 PM
PHI -1.5 O/U 9
Matchup Stats
0
Final
mlb Odds
0
Philadelphia Phillies
PHI
90-72
-124

The visitors will give the ball to right-hander Bryce Elder on Wednesday, while the Phillies will counter with Aaron Nola, who threw seven scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins in the wild-card round.

Here’s how to watch Braves-Phillies Game 3:

Story continues below advertisement

When: Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 5:07 p.m. ET
TV: TBS
Live Stream: Watch TBS

More MLB:

Astros Vs. Twins Live Stream: Watch ALDS Game 4 Online, On TV

About the Author

Adam London

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

NESN.com digital content producer by way of UMass Amherst and the South Shore of Massachusetts. Probably too online for his own good.

More From Adam

In This Article

Featured image via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images