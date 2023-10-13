Bruins ‘All-Centennial’ Team Features Legendary Alumni, Two Current Players

The Boston Bruins kicked off their 2023-24 campaign with a gold carpet event at The Hub on Causeway on Wednesday night by bringing back members of their “Historic 100” and celebrating the six Stanley Cup championship teams and every living player whose number is high above the ice living in the rafters of TD Garden.

The Bruins capped off “Homecoming Week” with the announcement of the “All-Centennial” team on Thursday night at a black-tie event at the Fairmont Copley Plaza.

NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz and ESPN’s Steve Levy hosted the event as chief executive officer of the Bruins Charlie Jacobs presented each member with a special gift to commemorate their place in Bruins history.

All legends of the game in their own right, several of the “members of “All-Centennial” team helped bring a Stanley Cup championship to Boston while others embodied what it meant and means to be a Bruin while wearing the Spoked-B on their jersey.

The only two players to be suiting up this season as the Bruins enter their 100th year are newly anointed captain Brad Marchand and prolific goal scorer David Pastrnak.

HERE IS THE BOSTON BRUINS “ALL-CENTENNIAL” TEAM

Forwards: Phil Esposito, Johnny Bucyk, Milt Schmidt, Cam Neely, Patrice Bergeron, Rick Middleton, David Pastrnak, Terry O’Reilly, Bill Cowley, Brad Marchand, David Krejci, Wayne Cashman

Defensemen: Bobby Orr, Ray Bourque, Zdeno Chara, Eddie Shore, Aubrey “Dit” Clapper, Brad Park

Goalies:

Frank Brimsek

Gerry Cheevers