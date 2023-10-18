Bruins Greats Believe ‘Potential Is Unlimited’ In Charlie McAvoy

In the Bruins’ effort to bounce back from their devastating playoff exit in 2023, there are a few men that are being relied upon to step up.

Boston lost a pair of key leaders this offseason, with former captain Patrice Bergeron and alternate captain David Krejci calling it quits at the conclusion of the franchise’s historic season. That bumped a couple of guys into unfamiliar leadership positions. Brad Marchand is wearing the “C” on his chest, serving as the 27th captain in Bruins history. That left both “A’s” without a home, with Boston electing to have David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy wear them this season.

It was a no brainer for Marchand, and Pastrnak’s status as one of the best players in the NHL helped make his case. The decision to elevate McAvoy into that leadership role, however, might be the most important one the Bruins made this past offseason.

The B’s are going to need a guy to take over for Marchand one day, and McAvoy seems to be the obvious choice.

It looks like McAvoy is being molded as a leader, but Boston is also looking for him to take a step on the ice. Bruins president Cam Neely wants the 25-year-old to shoot more, while head coach Jim Montgomery has noted McAvoy’s playmaking ability has been an improvement. He’s one of the NHL’s best, and it’s something that even Bruins legends see.

“You could sense from the time he stepped on the ice that he was going to be a special player,” Zdeno Chara told Jim McBride of The Boston Globe. “He’s proving that he’s getting better and better. He’s really finding himself in that mode where he’s going to be very steady and solid for many years.

“I think he’s going to still improve. He’s got so much more room to improve. Of course, he’s going to add to that with his leadership. I’m excited for him.”

Though it’s clear that McAvoy is already a Norris Trophy candidate, there’s another step for him to take. Just ask Ray Bourque, who won five of them.

“I think he has the potential,” Bourque told McBride before the season opener. “He’s got the whole game. The physical game, the skating game, great vision and shot. He has instincts that are very special. I love watching him play. The potential is unlimited.”

McAvoy has a pair of assists in the Bruins’ first two games, registering three shots on goal in those contests. He registered both helpers against the Nashville Predators, with both of James van Riemsdyk’s goals coming directly as a result of McAvoy putting pucks on net. It’s early, but continued success in that area could see McAvoy become a favorite to win the Norris.