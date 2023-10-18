Bruins’ Lines Shake-Up Should Not Be Considered Demotion For Charlie Coyle

When the Boston Bruins take the ice against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night, the line combinations will have a different look from the two previous games.

Not satisfied with the offensive output in the first two wins of the season, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is hoping the changes will generate more scoring opportunities.

Charlie Coyle surrenders his top-line duties in favor of rookie Matthew Poitras and instead reunites with last season’s linemate Trent Frederic and newcomer James van Riemsdyk.

“Charlie’s a consummate player,” Montgomery told reporters following the Bruins’ practice in San Jose on Wednesday. “All he cares about is winning. Whatever he can do to impact the team to win. His game doesn’t change whether I’m using him with (Brad) Marchand or whether I’m using him with Frederic. That’s the beauty of him. I can move him anywhere and he’s gonna help the Bruins win hockey games.”

Story continues below advertisement

In the season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks., Coyle went 50% from the dot (8-of-16 faceoffs won) with one assist in 15:56 minutes of ice time. His numbers took a dip in the second game versus the Nashville Predators winning only 38% of his faceoffs in 17:44 minutes of ice time.

Last year, in the Bruins’ historic 65-win season, Coyle notched 16 goals and 29 assists while centering the third line with Frederic and former teammate Taylor Hall.

Montgomery said he will keep the lines the same if the Bruins start to play faster and create more offensive zone time and quality scoring chances.