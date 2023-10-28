Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Debuting Sweet New Mask Vs. Red Wings

BOSTON — Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark always has it on, as the kids say.

He’s going to hit a new level Saturday night against the Detroit Red Wings, however, as his new look will put all others to shame.

The Bruins will be celebrating their first “Era Night” of the centennial season Saturday, rocking their newest alternate sweater in celebration of “The Early Years” (1924-1959) against the Red Wings at TD Garden. Ullmark didn’t think the sweater was enough apparently, and will debut a matching mask that will be auctioned off to benefit the Bruins Foundation.

‘Marking the occasion.@Icebeardude is debuting an “Early Years” mask tonight that will be raffled off at a later date to benefit the #NHLBruins Foundation. pic.twitter.com/ciJFf4UGwO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 28, 2023

Dressed for the occasion. pic.twitter.com/wZZTUf4k3E — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 28, 2023

The mask features famed Bruins who played from 1924-1959, including Eddie Shore, Willie O’Ree, Bobby Bauer, Woody Dumart and Tiny Thompson, who are all members of the “Historic 100” list revealed by Boston prior to the season.

The Bruins and Red Wings are scheduled to drop the puck from TD Garden at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting at 6 p.m.