BOSTON — It was inevitable that the Bruins would lose at some point despite kicking off their 2023-24 run a perfect 6-0-0, but to do so in collapsing fashion? That A) wasn’t expected and B) didn’t sit right with the locker room.

The Bruins held a convincing 3-1 lead over the Ducks — the same final score in which Boston defeated Anaheim by just days ago amid its four-game road trip sweep. Being ahead by multiple goals, with less than two minutes remaining in the game, ideally, should be enough to skate off with a win.

It should be. But it wasn’t.

“It’s tough, tough,” Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy said in reaction to the gut-wrenching 4-3 loss on Thursday night. “… It happened fast. Every team is competitive in this league so you gotta be able to shut out games.”

Story continues below advertisement

McAvoy added: “It’s just pretty frustrating, really, more than anything, but we’ll go back and figure out what happened and we’ll get better from it.”

The Bruins, from the looks of it, were running away with control of the game. Boston began the night playing catch-up after Ahahiem scored in the first period. The Black and Gold bounced back, netting three goals in the second period, but that was it. From then on out, it was a high-intensity effort, but the team didn’t play a full three periods and it cost them.

Anaheim reached desperation mode, leaving an empty net on the ice, and trading its goaltender for a six-on-five advantage that Boston clearly couldn’t handle in the third period — creating a nightmare scenario that shocked the entire TD Garden crowd.

Granted, the Bruins had plenty of chances to add on, but that doesn’t exonerate blowing a two-goal lead with pressure on the shoulders of your opponent. That was inexcusable, no matter how you look at it.

Story continues below advertisement

“We could’ve extended our lead to 4 or 5-1. We had many opportunities to do it,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said postgame. “We didn’t finish the game. … It’s inexcusable, you can’t be up 3-1 with five minutes and end up tied going into overtime.”

Through just one late-game rally from the Ducks, it’s clear that there’s plenty left to work on for the Bruins, despite a still-dominant 6-0-1 record.

Here are more notes from Thursday night’s Bruins-Ducks matchup:

— Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark, who entered the night having not surrendered over a goal in three previous starts, allowed a season-high four goals to cross against the Ducks.

Story continues below advertisement

“That was a good team as well,” Ullmark said postgame. “So, we got to give them some credit as well. Obviously, we wanted to close it out. Couldn’t do that. Something for us to learn from, grow from. Take it with us to the future.”

— David Pastrnak netted the final of Boston’s three-goal rally in the second period, now leading the team with six goals which is tied for the third-most among all NHL players.

— Boston’s offense hasn’t surpassed a three-goal total yet this season.

— The Bruins will get an off day before taking the ice on Saturday to host the Detroit Red Wings. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET after a full hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN.