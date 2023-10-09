BOSTON — Don Sweeney and the Boston Bruins on Monday evening made a pair of roster transactions and in turn revealed their roster two nights before the start of their 2023-24 centennial season.

The Black and Gold assigned defenseman Mason Lohrei to Providence. Additionally, Patrick Brown cleared waivers and has been assigned to Providence.

Following an offseason which included the retirements of captain Patrice Bergeron and veteran centerman David Krejci, the Bruins have rewarded two rookies with roster spots. Matthew Poitras and John Beecher will begin the season in Boston.

“I don’t think we’ve ever tried to just take one particular path. When a player has been able to help us, we’ve tried to incorporate them,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said at TD Garden on Monday morning, a few hours prior to the 5 p.m. ET roster deadline.

“When kids are ready, players are ready, give them their opportunity,” Sweeney said. “If they take advantage of it, that’s on them. They’ve earned it.”

While Lohrei will not start the season in Boston, the 22-year-old defenseman is expected to join the major league club in the near future.

Sweeney said the organization will continue to temper the expectations for the rookies while providing support. He also stressed how the consistency will play a role in whether or not they remain in Boston.

“That’ll be the continued challenge for any young player,” Sweeney said. “The consistency is really the benchmark whether or not you can survive and play in the National Hockey League and move forward. That will be a continued evaluation for (Poitras), and in this case, Johnny Beecher as well, or any young player throughout our lineup and the players we have in the organization.”

Here’s a full rundown of the roster:

Forwards (13): Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha, James van Riemsdyk, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Trent Frederic, Milan Lucic, Jakub Lauko, Danton Heinen, Matt Poitras, John Beecher, Morgan Geekie

Defensemen (7): Charlie McAvoy, Hampus Lindholm, Brandon Carlo, Matt Grzelcyk, Derek Forbort, Kevin Shattenkirk, Ian Mitchell

Goaltenders (2): Linus Ullmark, Jeremy Swayman

The Bruins open their season against the Chicago Blackhawks at TD Garden on Wednesday night.