Most Patriots fans don’t have fond memories of the Cam Newton experience, but the reality is nobody really got to see the full Cam Newton experience.

Newton’s lone season as New England’s starting quarterback came in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic prevented fans from attending any Patriots home games. There weren’t any opportunities for the Gillette Stadium faithful to boo, cheer or generally interact with perhaps the most colorful and lively quarterback of his generation.

Newton talked about the odd and unfortunate dynamic while interviewing Jakobi Meyers on the latest edition of his “4th & 1” YouTube series. You can click here to watch the full interview, which includes some NSFW language.

“My biggest regret from New England is the fact that I didn’t play in front of the fans,” Newton said. “Because me being me, I feed off of the energy of people, whether it’s a ‘boo!’, whether it’s a ‘ooh’, whether it’s a ‘ahh!’ or a ‘nahh!’

“I feed off of that and I use that. And when we was in them doggone stadiums and it was empty, they was pumping crowd noise, I’m like, ‘Man, this (expletive) is weak.’ “

The episode also included Newton’s recap of the Patriots’ Week 7 home win over the Buffalo Bills in Foxboro, Mass. The 34-year-old heaped praise on Mac Jones, who delivered arguably the best performance of his young career.

Of course, Jones probably would be the first person to tell Newton “Be careful what you wish for” with Patriots fans.