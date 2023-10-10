Can Rhamondre Stevenson Boost Patriots Offense Vs. Raiders?

The New England Patriots head to Las Vegas in Week 6 at 1-4 to take on the Raiders in desperate need of an offensive spark.

Getting the running game going would help. Now, that’s easier said than done, given the fact that the New England offensive line has been brutal and ineffective through five weeks.

What the Patriots may look to do is get creative to find ways to get Rhamondre Stevenson the ball in space as one of the team’s better offensive players.

Last season in Las Vegas, the Patriots did just that.

Story continues below advertisement

As a standout performance in a 1,000 yard season, Stevenson ran all over the Las Vegas defense, tallying 172 yards on 19 carries with a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Rhamondre Stevenson gives the Patriots the lead!



📺: #NEvsLV on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/SuNPv0yZ94 pic.twitter.com/xeiqlVf4CM — NFL (@NFL) December 18, 2022

Not that New England fans want to remember this play, but Stevenson also picked up 23 yards on the final play of the game before a lateral to Jakobi Meyers, who threw another lateral that Chandler Jones intercepted and returned for a touchdown to give the Raiders the 30-24 win.

So far in 2023, Stevenson has just one touchdown on 2.8 yards per touch in the dysfunctional Patriots offense. If New England can regain the third-year running back’s production, the impact would greatly boost the group’s capabilities to move the ball downfield.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots seek their second win of the season when they return to Las Vegas for the second consecutive year.