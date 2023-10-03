Kristaps Porzingis Bringing Unselfish Mindset Celtics Will Need

BOSTON — It feels like Kristaps Porzingis will be the perfect complement to Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. And not strictly because the 7-foot-3 big man, who Al Horford confirmed is every inch of said measurement, will space the floor in Joe Mazzulla’s offense.

Porzingis said all the right things during Celtics media day at the Auerbach Center on Monday. The No. 4 overall pick in 2015, who was introduced by the organization in June, confirmed his team-first mindset when asked about his standing on Boston’s star-led roster.

It’s a mindset the Celtics will need as a group.

“I think everybody realizes that we just want to be on the same page, achieve the ultimate goal,” Porzingis said. “We’re going to put our stuff to the side. It’s not what we’re here for. And we’re going to figure it out. It’s a lot of talent, a lot of players that can put up crazy numbers.

“One night it’s gonna be Jrue (Holiday), one night is going to be JT (Jayson Tatum), whoever. All these guys can score the ball,” he said. “And for me, it doesn’t really matter as much. I think most important for me is that we find our rhythm as a group and we’re working towards what we are brought here to do.”

Porzingis, who scored a career-best 23.2 points per game in 65 contests last season, was acquired by the Celtics in a three-team trade that sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies. Boston proceeded to ink Porzingis to a two-year extension worth $60 million.

It marked the first of two offseason moves by president of basketball operations Brad Stevens. Stevens and the Celtics traded for Jrue Holiday on Sunday, as well. Boston was forced to part with Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon and a pair of first-round picks in order to land Holiday. Stevens confirmed is was a steep price to pay, but called Holiday a “perfect fit.”

Those two arrivals have heightened the Celtics’ ceiling entering the upcoming campaign. There’s little debate about that.

“These guys already been super close for a while, right?” Porzingis said of the Celtics, who reached the Eastern Conference finals three of the last four seasons. “Then adding myself, adding Jrue — it’s clear what you’re trying to achieve here. And that’s what I said, that’s the only goal. As coach (Joe Mazzulla) said in this morning’s meeting, we have to live that life. We have to live that life daily. And then that reality is very real.”

After dealing with an offseason foot injury, Porzingis said he is 100% healthy with training camp set to begin. He said he does not have any limitations, and Stevens expressed how he’s been impressed with how Porzingis has looked in recent days and weeks.

Porzingis worked out at the facility leading up to camp. It offered him to opportunity to work with Tatum and Brown, specifically. The one-time NBA All-Star looks forward to complementing those two in pursuit of the organization’s 18th championship.

“I think it’s just gonna be a matter of time before we find our rhythm on the court. I think my game is going to complement their game so much,” Porzingis said. “I’m going to try to open things up for them and I know that’s what’s going to make my game much more easier. I’m looking forward to that.”