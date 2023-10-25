The Boston Celtics enter the 2023-24 season with hopes they can finally capture Banner 18, and we now have an idea of who they’ll look to accomplish the feat with.

Well, at least the group they’ll start with.

The C’s will begin their climb to the mountain top Wednesday night with a matchup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. It took Boston a while to get there, but a roster finally came into place Monday evening.

DJ Steward and Wenyen Gabriel both were waived, while Jay Scrubb was cut after tearing his ACL in practice earlier this month. Those moves got the Celtics down to 14 players, which is how many they’ll begin the season with barring any last-minute signings.

This is how the roster will look for Boston on Wednesday night.

Guards: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Dalano Banton

Forwards: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Oshae Brissett, Svi Mykhailiuk, Lamar Stevens, Sam Hauser, Jordan Walsh

Centers: Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, Luke Kornet

The decision to cut Scrubb opened up a two-way contract, which the Celtics filled with Nathan Knight. Knight will join JD Davison and Neemias Queta as Boston’s two-way players this season.

Lamar Stevens was not waived, meaning his contract was converted to a standard non-guaranteed deal. He joins Luke Kornet, Svi Mykhailiuk and Dalano Banton as the Celtics on non-guaranteed contracts. All four deals will become fully guaranteed on January 10. Mykhailiuk and Banton already have seen their contracts become partially guaranteed for just over $1 million.

The Celtics have a 15-game window where they can roster just 14 players before someone will need to be signed to take up the 15th spot.