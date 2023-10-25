Jayson Tatum’s star power has grown in recent years, and that was on display when he did a photo shoot with Tom Brady and Aaron Judge.

While the Celtics were in New York to face the Knicks this week, Tatum, Brady and Judge teamed up with Fanatics and Make-A-Wish to provide some cheer and memorable moments to kids. It’s why Boston icons Tatum and Brady were with Judge, but the Celtics star had some overlap when the Patriots legend still was in New England, and their friendship slowly has been growing since Brady retired.

“I know him pretty well. I met him when he was still with the Patriots,” Tatum told reporters, per NBC Sports Boston video. “Tom’s the best. He has every reason to be arrogant and all those things, but he’s truly down to earth. Texts me from time to time, watches the games. He’s just really, really kind. He’s the best football player of all time. It says a lot about him.”

Brady hasn’t been shy to talk about the greatness he exhibited during his NFL career, but Tatum hesitated to go that far about himself, given he still has to win an NBA championship to earn anywhere near the same level of accolades and fame.

Story continues below advertisement

Billboards of Tatum were spotted outside of Madison Square Garden, though, and more commercial opportunities are expected to come the All-NBA star’s way.

Brady is part-owner of the Las Vegas Aces and has shown off his basketball skills, so perhaps the future Pro Football Hall of Famer might be offering on-court advice to Tatum.