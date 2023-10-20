Celtics Reportedly Waive Ex-Lakers Big After Preseason Finale

The Celtics must cut down their roster to 15 players before the season begins next week, and Boston began its cuts Friday.

Boston waived former Los Angeles Lakers center Wenyen Gabriel, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The big man worked out with the Celtics and finalized a deal on Oct. 1 after a successful campaign with South Sudan, which qualified for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris for the first time.

The 26-year-old played three preseason games with the C’s but barely cracked 10 minutes. Gabriel had a notable alley-oop jam against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 11, but he primarily was a high-energy center and his limited shooting ability likely made him expendable for Joe Mazzulla, who wants the team to shoot at will against opponents.

Boston still has to cut one more player to get to 15, and Mazzulla admitted after the team’s preseason finale Thursday that it would be a “difficult” decision.

The Celtics open the season against the New York Knicks next Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.