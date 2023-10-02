BRIGHTON, Mass. — Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum punted on the idea of undergoing wrist surgery this offseason, but isn’t second-guessing the decision.

Throughout the better chunk of last season, Tatum dealt with lingering left wrist discomfort, which came attached with questions surrounding potential offseason surgery. That never happened. Instead, after averaging a career-high 30.1 points in 74 games, Tatum reportedly received a cortisone shot and proceeded with regular season-prepping basketball activity.

“Just got a bunch of second, third and fourth opinions,” Tatum revealed Monday during Celtics Media Day. “Surgery wasn’t a common one so I wasn’t all the way certain about it, but (I) did all the right things this summer. Took all the right measures, I guess, to make sure I was healthy and prepared to come into the season with no distractions.”

The impact of Tatum’s non-shooting hand discomfort was barely a factor worth noting based on last season’s production. Aside from a post-All-Star break cold skit and a few playoff no-shows, Tatum still elevated.

Aside from scoring, Tatum also led the Celtics in rebounds (8.8) while shooting a career-best 55.8% from 2-point range, recording 31 total double-doubles in the process. That prompted some early MVP discussion, placing Tatum in the conversation alongside Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and Nikola Jokic (the winner) of the Denver Nuggets.

Missing just six games in total, He finished fourth on the ballot, receiving no first-place votes, but did earn All-NBA First Team honors for the second time in his career.

Yet, not content with the Celtics hitting rock bottom in the Eastern Conference finals, Tatum put forth plenty of time preparing his body and adding another 12 pounds of muscle before Opening Night.

“I’ve always lifted heavier in the summer than I do in the regular season,” Tatum explained of his offseason work regimen. “I guess I have set some personal records in the weight room this summer, but not like that much more than I did last summer. I have put on like 12 pounds. … I think I’ve just gotten a little bit bigger every year and I’ve gotten a little bit older. So I think those things go hand in hand.”