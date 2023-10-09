Jay Scrubb is most likely done for the season before the Celtics guard could even suit up for his first game.

The Celtics announced that the summer league standout suffered a torn ACL during practice on Saturday. While there is no timeline for the injury, Scrubb will most likely miss the entire NBA season.

#NEBHInjuryReport Jay Scrubb suffered a torn right ACL during practice yesterday. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 8, 2023

Boston signed the 6-foot-5 guard to a two-way deal following a successful run throughout the non-playoff portion of their NBA Summer League schedule.

Scrubb appeared in five games in the 2K24 Summer League for Boston averaging 14.4 points and 20.4 minutes per game, along with 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Taking an unconventional path to the NBA, Scrubb played for a junior college in Illinois before being drafted 55th overall by the Brooklyn Nets in 2020. He was subsequently traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. After two seasons, Scrubb signed a two-way contract with the Orlando Magic. He appeared in 24 games between the two clubs averaging four points and 9.8 minutes per game.

The Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 114-106 in their first preseason game on Sunday night at TD Garden. They travel to New York to take on the Knicks on Monday night.