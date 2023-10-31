In their first road game of the regular season, the Boston Celtics dominated the Washington Wizards in a 126-107 win from Capital One Arena on Monday night.

Boston moves to 3-0 while Washington moves to 1-2.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Monday’s game could be described in one word: domination.

The Celtics came about firing offensively with multiple players involved. Boston stepped on the gas pedal, headlined by a series of early dunks from Kristaps Porzingis, who played against his most recent former team in Washington. Ultimately, Jaylen Brown headlined the night with a flurry of three-pointers to finish with 36 points.

For the third straight game, the starting five dominated with Jayson Tatum finding ways to get involved as well, who combined for 69 points with Brown.

The Celtics took advantage all night long in a game that was never close. Boston had 42 points in the first quarter and exceeded triple-digit scoring by the midway mark of the third quarter. Boston able to rest their starters by the start of the fourth quarter.

At 3-0 on the season, the new-look roster for the Celtics has been as advertised as an overpowering unit in the Eastern Conference.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Brown delivered a massive performance in the nation’s capital, dropping 36 points on an efficient 8-of-13 from three-point range.

— Porzingis shined in his return to his former team, tallying 15 points with six rebounds in 24 minutes.

— Tatum stayed on pace in a strong start to the season, racking up 33 points on 14-of-21 from the field.

UP NEXT

The Celtics return home to TD Garden on Wednesday for an Eastern Conference showdown with the Indiana Pacers. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.