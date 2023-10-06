CM Punk Reportedly ‘In Talks’ With WWE Following AEW Release

CM Punk seemed to have burned every bridge he could find in pro wrestling, but the former WWE champion could soon be back on the world stage.

AEW released Punk last month following its “All In” pay-per-view after he reportedly got into a fight with Jack Perry before the show. The release came about one year after the infamous “Brawl Out” where he fought Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson after the “All Out” pay-per-view.

Despite his noted tensions with multiple members of the AEW locker room, WWE is “in talks” with Punk about a return to the company, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“Regarding CM Punk, there is obviously tons of talk regarding him returning,” Meltzer wrote Friday. “There have been rumors that it’s happening, but those in WWE have only said that no deal is completed and those close to Punk have told us that it is his intention to return and the two sides are in talks.”

Punk’s tensions with other wrestlers masked a remarkable in-ring run for the 44-year-old. He proved he could still perform at a high level in the ring even after a seven-year absence from the business.

It might seem odd for WWE to risk any potential issues Punk might cause in the locker room, but it’s likely a calculated risk since Punk showed in AEW he still is a massive draw. His historical issues with top talents like Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens could quickly be mended if business is good and if egos are properly checked — it’s possible his release from AEW humbled Punk. Rollins also seemed to reference Punk in a promo last month, so Punk’s first feud could be against a fellow Ring of Honor alum.

WWE also merged with UFC’s parent company Endeavor, so there might be a push to boost the profile of TKO Group Holdings with another big star. It would also serve as a big signing after Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, debuted in AEW last Sunday.

It’s unlikely Punk debuts on “NXT” next Tuesday when WWE goes head-to-head with AEW “Dynamite.” It’s more likely Punk debuts at “Survivor Series” next month since that premium live event will be at Allstate Arena in the Chicago area. A source told Nick Hausman of Haus of Wrestling it was a “safe bet” he would debut at the PLE.

There certainly are plenty of dream matches for Punk to have in WWE, but the question always will be how long until Punk finds a problem with somebody and starts drama all over again.