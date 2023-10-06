CM Punk returning to WWE once seemed like a pipe bomb dream.

Yet, it’s now very much on the table, as Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported Friday that Punk’s intention is to return and that the two sides are “in talks” about the possibility.

Punk (real name Phil Brooks) hasn’t wrestled in WWE since 2014. He stepped away from the squared circle for a prolonged stretch, even testing his MMA skills with UFC, before joining AEW in 2021. His run with AEW proved short, though, as multiple backstage fights ultimately led to his release last month.

It was fair to wonder after his AEW release whether Punk ever would return to wrestling, at least for a major promotion like WWE. He seemingly has burned plenty of bridges over the years with his polarizing personality.

Story continues below advertisement

Then again, it’s a business. There’s money to be made. And love him or hate him, CM Punk moves the needle. So, in that sense, it’s not that surprising WWE is open to bringing back its former champion.

If Punk re-signs with WWE, they could wait until the new year for him to appear on television, with the Royal Rumble and the leadup to WrestleMania being the biggest checkpoints on the calendar as far as storylines go. But the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event, scheduled for Nov. 25, will take place at Allstate Arena in Chicago, Punk’s hometown. The crowd reaction to him showing up there would be insane.

The next question: Who would Punk feud with immediately upon returning?

There’s been an influx of new talent since his WWE departure nearly a decade ago, while a few familiar faces have cemented their star status in the years since his exit. Here are a few options WWE could consider.

Story continues below advertisement

Seth Rollins

Rollins is the WWE world heavyweight champion. And some astute viewers even wondered whether WWE planted the seeds for a potential Rollins vs. Punk feud this past Monday night on “RAW.” It certainly would make sense if WWE wants to thrust Punk into the main-event picture. Plus, there might even be some real-life heat for WWE to use to its advantage on-screen.

Roman Reigns (and The Bloodline)

Punk used to be managed by Paul Heyman, who now serves as the “special counsel” and the “wise man” for Reigns and The Bloodline. So, there’s a natural tie-in there, aside from Punk simply gunning for the undisputed WWE universal title that Reigns has had a stranglehold on.

Dominik Mysterio (and The Judgment Day)

The Judgment Day’s stock has soared in recent months, with Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley all securing titles and solidifying themselves as main-event players on Monday nights. Punk could feud with the whole group, really, but we’ll pinpoint “Dirty Dom” here because of the crazy heel response he’s been getting from live crowds. Mysterio has made major strides over the past year. Clashing with Punk — one of the biggest stars in wrestling — would elevate him to new heights. And Punk could use the feud as a steppingstone toward working with Rollins and/or Reigns as ‘Mania nears.

The Miz

Punk reportedly buried the hatchet with The Miz after years of real-life tension that supposedly stemmed from WWE’s decision to have the latter headline WrestleMania 27. Still, The Miz is capable of working with literally anyone — or no one, for that matter — and would make for an entertaining first opponent, especially if they incorporate their past into the storyline.

Story continues below advertisement

Austin Theory

Theory already has worked with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Vince McMahon, John Cena and The Rock. It’s obvious the company has high hopes for the 26-year-old, and an angle with Punk would be another opportunity to build him as a future star. (Grayson Waller falls into this Theory category, as well, just with an inferior overall résumé.)

Logan Paul

Paul has silenced skeptics ever since signing with WWE. It’s time to accept he’s built for the business, capable of drawing real heel heat and putting on five-star matches. Going toe to toe with Punk could prove epic, especially given Punk’s ability to roast his adversaries on the mic.