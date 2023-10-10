The regression of the 2023 Minnesota Vikings was alarming even before the injury to superstar wideout Justin Jefferson.

Now, with Jefferson about to be placed on injured reserve, it should not surprise anyone if Minnesota quickly enters the market for a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Vikings are tied for last place in the NFC North at 1-4. Their lone win came against the Carolina Panthers, arguably the NFL’s worst team, in Week 4.

There’s an added wrinkle, too, as noted by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Given the fact Jefferson is in the fourth year of his rookie contract and was unable to come to terms on an extension, what’s his rush to return after his four mandatory weeks on IR come to an end?

The Vikings have the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons over the next four weeks. It’s far from a murderers’ row, to be sure, but if Minnesota concludes that stretch with a record of 2-7 or 1-8, the likelihood Jefferson returns becomes, well, less likely.

Could that perhaps have a trickle-down effect on Kirk Cousins and a contending team wanting to add a veteran quarterback? ESPN’s Jeff Saturday believes Minnesota should trade Cousins, who is set to become a free agent this offseason. Saturday even mentioned the New York Jets as a potential landing spot for Cousins.

“Without Justin Jefferson, this team isn’t going anywhere,” Saturday said on ESPN’s “First Take.”

The NFL trade deadline is Oct. 31, exactly three weeks after Jefferson is set to be placed on IR. It very well could be Cousins’ final stretch with the Vikings, especially if they lose three straight and become in the running for a highly touted college quarterback.

The speculation that Cousins could be traded to the Jets is not new. It started after New York’s season opener immediately after the Jets lost Aaron Rodgers to a season-ending injury. But it’s now picked up steam given the Jefferson injury, and likely will continue to do so if Minnesota can’t get itself in the hunt for a playoff berth.

Cousins on the Jets, on the other hand, could be an interesting pairing for the second half of the 2023 campaign. New York very much has the talent to become a playoff team, and perhaps a higher draft pick could get Minnesota to eat some of Cousins’ remaining 2023 contract.