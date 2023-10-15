DeAndre Hopkins wanted no part of consoling a fellow Titans wideout after a key miscue in Tennessee’s game against the Baltimore Ravens at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

With 12 seconds left in the first half, Titans wide receiver Kyle Philips muffed a punt at Tennessee’s 9-yard line. The Ravens quickly jumped on the football to regain possession with one second left on the clock. It set up a 29-yard sure thing for kicker Justin Tucker, who already converted three field goals at that time.

As a frustrated Philips walked to the sideline and found a seat on the bench, Hopkins was captured getting up and moving immediately. While Hopkins and the Titans were set to enter the locker room at halftime, the video captured makes it pretty clear Hopkins gave Philips the cold shoulder.

Many on social media took notice of Hopkins’ departure from the bench.

Hopkins said nope you ain’t sittin next me pic.twitter.com/tmauhcPjrk — CBD Sniper (@Ericvanh1Eric) October 15, 2023

Deandre Hopkins got up and moved as soon as Kyle Philips tried sitting next to him…



There’s no way 💀pic.twitter.com/L8t8G2sYg4 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 15, 2023

Deandre Hopkins did not want to sit next to him 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/eGTPkIUpVE — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) October 15, 2023

The mistake from Philips helped the Ravens extend their lead to 18-3 at the break. Baltimore ended up defeating the Titans 24-16 in the international contest.

Hopkins was held to one catch on five targets for 20 yards. Ryan Tannehill was benched in the Week 6 contest in favor of sophomore Malik Willis.