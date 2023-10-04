Diamondbacks Duo Makes History With Pair Of Recent Red Sox

The Arizona Diamondbacks got a boost from two of their young stars on Tuesday night to steal a 6-3 Game 1 win in the National League Wild Card series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Outfielder Corbin Carroll and catcher Gabriel Moreno both hit pivotal home runs off of starter Corbin Burnes to drive the Diamondbacks to a comeback victory.

Notably, the Diamondbacks duo became the seventh pair of teammates that were each age 23 or younger to homer in a postseason, per MLB Network.

Story continues below advertisement

In the most three recent occurrences, two Boston Red Sox are on that list.

In Game 4 of the 2017 ALDS, Andrew Benintendi hooked a two-run home run off Justin Verlander to give the Red Sox a 3-2 lead over the Houston Astros at the time.

Andrew Benintendi had no regards for Justin Verlander the reliever 😯 pic.twitter.com/VFS9DIYChC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2017

Later in the game, Rafael Devers circled the bases on an inside-the-park home run in the ninth inning to cut the deficit to 5-4.

Story continues below advertisement

Thinking about the time I sat in the rain at Fenway for 4 hours but then Rafael Devers hit a bottom-of-the-9th inside-the-park homer in Game 4 of the 2017 ALDS and gave us a fleeting moment of hope. pic.twitter.com/uCzpBXitkX — Gabrielle Starr (@gfstarr1) May 17, 2020

Ultimately, Boston fell to Houston as the Astros advanced to the ALCS, but not before Benintendi and Devers etched their names into the history books.

As for Arizona, Carroll and Moreno continued themes of young talent and long balls helping teams excel in the postseason as the Diamondbacks sit one win away from a trip to the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.