The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks will kick off their National League Division Series on Saturday night.

Both teams, who dominated the NL West during the regular season, will meet with a chance to secure a ticket in the NLCS. Los Angeles enters with the upper hand, having won eight of its 13 matchups against Arizona during the regular season, stacked with a star-studded roster that includes NL MVP candidate Mookie Betts and first baseman Freddie Freeman who led the NL in doubles (59).

Needless to say, the Diamondbacks aren’t nearly as favored as the Dodgers who are just three years removed from their last World Series title.

Merrill Kelly will take the ball for Arizona, going up against three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw.

Here’s how you can watch the Diamondbacks-Dodgers playoff Game 1:

When: Saturday, Oct. 7 at 9:20 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Streams: TBS Live