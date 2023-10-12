The Los Angeles Dodgers are in do-or-die mode.

Entering Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles has dug itself a 2-0 deficit with its season hanging on a thread. That means it’s either win or go home for the Dodgers who led the NL West with a 100-win regular season and star-studded lineup.

Since Dodgers southpaw Clayton Kershaw laid an egg amid a historically poor Game 1 start — allowing six earned runs while recording just one out — to begin the series, Los Angeles hasn’t been able to battle back.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Wed 10/11, 10:28pm
Los Angeles Dodgers
LAD
-139
100-62
Wed 10/11, 9:07 PM
LAD -1.5 O/U 9.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
mlb Odds
0
Arizona Diamondbacks
ARI
84-78
+118

Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks are just a win away from securing their spot in the NL Championship Series.

Story continues below advertisement

The Dodgers will send Lance Lynn to the mound, going up against Diamondbacks right-hander Brandon Pfaadt.

Here’s how to watch Dodgers-Diamondbacks Game 3:

When: Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 9:07 p.m. ET
TV: TBS
Live StreamWatch TBS

More MLB:

Three Ex-Red Sox-Related Takeaways From 2023 MLB Season

About the Author

Gio Rivera

Digital Content Producer

Digital Content Producer

More From Gio

In This Article

Featured image via Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK