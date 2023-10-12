The Los Angeles Dodgers are in do-or-die mode.
Entering Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles has dug itself a 2-0 deficit with its season hanging on a thread. That means it’s either win or go home for the Dodgers who led the NL West with a 100-win regular season and star-studded lineup.
Since Dodgers southpaw Clayton Kershaw laid an egg amid a historically poor Game 1 start — allowing six earned runs while recording just one out — to begin the series, Los Angeles hasn’t been able to battle back.
Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks are just a win away from securing their spot in the NL Championship Series.
The Dodgers will send Lance Lynn to the mound, going up against Diamondbacks right-hander Brandon Pfaadt.
Here’s how to watch Dodgers-Diamondbacks Game 3:
When: Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 9:07 p.m. ET
TV: TBS
Live Stream: Watch TBS
Featured image via Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK