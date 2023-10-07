Don’t Worry Patriots Fans, Cam Newton Not Interested In Jets Gig

Former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has been out of the league since the 2021 NFL season, but fans floated his name around amid Zach Wilson’s struggles.

Newton’s last season was with the Carolina Panthers, and after they moved on to seek a younger option, he’s been available as a free agent. However, the New York Jets have been firm with Wilson as the starter while Aaron Rodgers recovers from his Achilles injury.

The Jets signed Trevor Siemian and have Tim Boyle behind Wilson, which would signal New York isn’t looking for a serious option despite the third-year quarterback’s poor play.

Cam Newton was on the “RG3 and The Ones” podcast this week, where he set a clear line on whether or not he would head off to the Meadowlands if he got the call.

“Going back to control? You not about to sit up there and penny-pinch me, bro,” Newton told Robert Griffin III. “I’m not about to sit up there and sign no $5.5 million deal, bro. Those days are over with. I’d be wasting my time. … If you don’t think I could be on a football roster right now, I could. But it’s bigger than that to me. I never really wanted to play for nobody else but the Panthers. But I went to New England, I learned so much from that whole organization from top to bottom with Robert Kraft, and obviously Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels, as well.”

Griffin has been open as to why teams aren’t calling him, Newton or Colin Kaepernick, who has been vocal about signing with the Jets. He believed teams don’t want the distraction they would bring from having a high-profile quarterback on the roster. It was a point Newton agreed with.

“What am I going to the Jets to do? I don’t want to walk into a dysfunctional situation,” Newton said. “Have you guys made Zach Wilson aware? Also, Aaron Rodgers is trying to come back this year. Let’s also talk about that. When he comes back, is it just going to be something where you say, ‘Hey, watch out.’ It’s a lot of things that I don’t just make impulse decisions. Like Jay-Z said, ‘I’m not a businessman. I’m a business, man.’ …”

Griffin and Newton also pointed out their respective media jobs and admitted any offer would need to enticing enough to leave behind their current lives with their families.

But, similar to Tom Brady, Patriots fans don’t have to worry about one of the team’s former quarterbacks signing with an AFC East rival.