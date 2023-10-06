Former New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins called it a career Friday, announcing his retirement in an interview with ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

“It hasn’t hit me yet, but I’m officially retired,” Collins told Reiss. “It was wonderful and something I never thought I’d be a part of. Made a lot of great relationships. Had a ton of fun. Now it’s time to relax and be with my family.”

Drafted in the second round by New England in 2013, Collins logged four separate stints with the Patriots, appearing in a total of 79 games for the franchise.

The Southern Miss product won a Super Bowl in 2014, earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors in 2015, and enjoyed arguably the best season of his career in 2019, tallying 81 tackles, seven sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, three interceptions and three passes defended in his final full season with New England.

Story continues below advertisement

Collins later rejoined the Patriots midway through the 2021 season, then signed to the Patriots’ practice squad last October. He appeared in three games and was not re-signed this offseason.

Though Collins’ on-field impact last season was minimal, head coach Bill Belichick raved about his behind-the-scenes contributions.

“Jamie’s really been great,” Belichick said last November. “… He’s been a really positive guy for the younger players, for our team. … He works hard and prepares well. Glad he’s here. Honestly, he’s been great. It’s great to have him.”

Collins also spent time with the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions during his 10-year NFL career. The 33-year-old told Reiss he plans to go into coaching because he “can’t be without football too long.”

Story continues below advertisement

“(My three) kids definitely keep me in shape and keep me running around, not to mention my nerves and blood pressure up,” Collins said. “But I’m still thinking about football all the time, it’s bleeding through my veins. I love the game.”