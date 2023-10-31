Ex-Red Sox Star Trying Out Reporting Skills At World Series

Boston Red Sox fans are very familiar with just how talented Mookie Betts is on the baseball field. Can he be just as talented as a baseball reporter this week at the World Series?

The Los Angeles Dodgers star returned to Chase Field in Arizona, the same place his club was eliminated at during the National League Division Series, to create content and report for Major League Baseball on the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers.

Hey, Mookie!



Our #WorldSeries correspondent is checking in for Game 3! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/wmm0qVpF8p — MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2023

Betts had a busy agenda on Monday night. Before the game, he stopped into a press conference to ask a question for formal division rival and New York Yankees star Aaron Judge, who won the 2023 Roberto Clemente Award.

Add reporter to the list of things Mookie is great at. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3XcWUK8VTT — MLB (@MLB) October 31, 2023

After the Rangers took Game 3 in a 3-1 victory for a 2-1 series lead, Betts caught up with Texas infielder Marcus Semien for a postgame interview.

Betts is no stranger to the spotlight in the World Series, winning championships with the Red Sox in 2018 and the Dodgers in 2020.

The former MVP looks to lead the Dodgers to another World Series title next season and can save his journalism career for after his playing days.