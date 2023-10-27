The 2022-23 Boston Celtics saw their season end in horrific fashion.

We’re sure you remember, but if not, let us remind you. The C’s matched up with the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. They fell into an 0-3 hole but fought their way off the ropes to tie things up and force a decisive Game 7 at TD Garden. In that final game, Jayson Tatum was injured early, Boston shot poorly and Miami moved on with relative ease.

It’s been five months since the loss so there’s been plenty of time to digest it all, but if we’re being honest, the whole thing still doesn’t make much sense.

The Celtics never really should have found themselves in a position to lose that series in the first place. There were a number of factors that contributed to the (pretty shocking) result. Caleb Martin played out of his mind, giving the Heat a third star if only for a couple of weeks. Boston shot about as poorly as possible, with Al Horford, Malcolm Brogdon and Jaylen Brown all experiencing career-low shooting numbers in the series. Jimmy Butler was the best player on the planet for two weeks, but now that we think of it, that’s normal come postseason time.

In short, the Celtics were a better team than the Heat.

They actually still are.

Boston did nothing but improve the talent on its roster this offseason, bringing in Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis and a number of bench pieces in preparation for a long playoff run. Miami got worse. The Heat lost their two best bench players Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, while Kyle Lowry has gotten a year older and a number of rookies will be thrust into the lineup on a nightly basis.

This isn’t even a challenge on paper. The Celtics should have no issue dismantling the Heat, but there’s something to be said for history playing a role in a certain team’s mindset.

It would be ridiculous to say Boston could avenge their conference finals loss in the second regular season game of the following year. The C’s can start to exercise the demons that come with playing a team that eliminated them in two of the last four years, however.

“I’m excited to start at (TD Garden) and get to play at home in front of our fans,” Al Horford said Thursday, per NBC Sports Boston. “We’re obviously disappointed in how last year ended for us. We’ve talked about that, but I’m excited to see what this group — what we’re going to get to do tomorrow.

“… (It’s) Friday night at the Garden. It doesn’t get any better than that.”