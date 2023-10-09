BOSTON — When A.J. Greer was waived for purpose of assignment on Sunday by the Bruins, many thought he would make his way down to Providence for the start of the AHL season.

The Calgary Flames had other ideas.

On Monday, the Flames plucked Greer from Boston before the 24-hour deadline passed.

In 61 games for the Bruins last season, Greer recorded five goals and seven assists for a career-high 12 points.

Greer became a fan favorite after he recorded his first two Bruins goals in Boston’s home opener against the Arizona Coyotes with a celly that included him kissing the Spoked-B on his chest.

Unfortunately, for Greer, the Bruins had two big left wings in himself and Milan Lucic who love to hit and don’t mind fighting. The latter was not going anywhere, especially after the Bruins brought him back to Boston in the offseason.

All eyes will be on the lineups on Feb. 6 when Calgary comes to Boston. Fans may have the chance to see Lucic and Greer drop the gloves against each other, or at least lay some big hits against the boards.